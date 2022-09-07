8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Trading Down 4.5%

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.65 and last traded at $4.66. 17,819 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,209,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of 8X8 from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of 8X8 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on 8X8 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on 8X8 from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 8X8 currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

8X8 Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $555.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

8X8 ( NYSE:EGHT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $187.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.54 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 23.25% and a negative return on equity of 73.61%. Sell-side analysts forecast that 8×8, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 22,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total value of $117,713.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 284,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,462,816.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Hunter Middleton sold 9,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total transaction of $48,747.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,303.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 22,857 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total transaction of $117,713.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 284,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,462,816.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,401 shares of company stock valued at $711,091 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 8X8

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in 8X8 by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,379,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,039,000 after buying an additional 1,851,380 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of 8X8 by 1.3% during the second quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 14,191,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,088,000 after purchasing an additional 188,669 shares in the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in 8X8 by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,818,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,482,000 after purchasing an additional 369,238 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in 8X8 by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,663,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,639,000 after purchasing an additional 134,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in 8X8 by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,848,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,979,000 after purchasing an additional 43,729 shares during the last quarter. 94.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

8X8 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. The company offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

Featured Articles

