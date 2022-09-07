Acasti Pharma (CVE:ACST) Trading Down 0.9%

Acasti Pharma Inc. (CVE:ACST – Get Rating) shares fell 0.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.05 and last traded at C$1.05. 236 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 7,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.06.

Acasti Pharma Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 11.13, a quick ratio of 10.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.27. The stock has a market cap of C$46.84 million and a P/E ratio of -1.76.

About Acasti Pharma

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for cardiovascular diseases. It is evaluating strategic partnerships for the clinical development of CaPre. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

