Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $92.17.

AKZOY has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Akzo Nobel from €88.00 ($89.80) to €80.00 ($81.63) in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. HSBC downgraded shares of Akzo Nobel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Akzo Nobel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Akzo Nobel from €112.00 ($114.29) to €110.00 ($112.24) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Akzo Nobel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Get Akzo Nobel alerts:

Akzo Nobel Price Performance

Shares of AKZOY opened at $20.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.08. Akzo Nobel has a twelve month low of $20.48 and a twelve month high of $40.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.54.

Akzo Nobel Company Profile

Akzo Nobel ( OTCMKTS:AKZOY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Akzo Nobel had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 6.05%. As a group, analysts predict that Akzo Nobel will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Akzo Nobel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akzo Nobel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.