Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $69.21 Million

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can currently be purchased for about $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market capitalization of $239.06 million and $69.21 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 43% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00052257 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001934 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00032395 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003470 BTC.

Oogear (OG) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Profile

Alpha Finance Lab (CRYPTO:ALPHA) is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 446,330,126 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab. Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io. The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is alphafinance.io.

Buying and Selling Alpha Finance Lab

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain. The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking. “

