Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,192,982 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 157,098 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.4% of Vanguard Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 3.22% of Alphabet worth $59,191,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SWS Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $36,000. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOG traded up $2.89 on Wednesday, hitting $110.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,617,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,992,964. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.21 and a 1-year high of $152.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $27.26 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $140.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $150.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $2,402,914.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,117.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $91,003.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,582,754.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $2,402,914.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,484,117.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,069 shares of company stock valued at $15,642,495. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

