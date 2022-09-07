Alumina (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $3.61

Alumina Limited (OTCMKTS:AWCMY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.61 and last traded at $3.86, with a volume of 3558 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.87.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Alumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Macquarie downgraded Alumina from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Alumina from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.93.

Alumina Limited, through its 40% interest in Alcoa World Alumina and Chemicals, engages in bauxite mining, alumina refining, and aluminum smelting businesses. The company has a network of bauxite mines and alumina refineries in Australia, Guinea, Brazil, Spain, and Saudi Arabia; and holds a 55% interest in the Portland aluminum smelter in Victoria, Australia.

