Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.80-$0.84 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.84. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amcor from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Macquarie cut Amcor from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Amcor from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Amcor from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, CLSA began coverage on Amcor in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.10.

Get Amcor alerts:

Amcor Stock Performance

AMCR traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.10. 8,396,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,639,829. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Amcor has a 1 year low of $10.66 and a 1 year high of $13.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.77.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 27.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Amcor will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amcor

In other Amcor news, insider Eric V. Roegner sold 1,035,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total value of $13,029,709.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 278,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,501,114.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Eric V. Roegner sold 1,035,748 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total transaction of $13,029,709.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 278,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,501,114.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 29,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total transaction of $375,894.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,592.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,270,470 shares of company stock valued at $15,924,562 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amcor

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Amcor by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $619,000. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in Amcor in the second quarter valued at approximately $688,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Amcor by 1.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 165,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 4.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 65,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.