American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The apparel retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09), RTT News reports. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 28.05% and a net margin of 7.07%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:AEO traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.59. The company had a trading volume of 7,246,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,347,724. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 5.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.30. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1-year low of $10.82 and a 1-year high of $29.19.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered American Eagle Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. B. Riley lowered American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered American Eagle Outfitters from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.79.

Insider Activity at American Eagle Outfitters

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Eagle Outfitters

In related news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.65 per share, with a total value of $116,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $349,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 31,932 shares of company stock valued at $379,435. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 81,461 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 4.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,782 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 6.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,670 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 9.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 22,553 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 11.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,501 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.