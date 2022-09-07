American Outdoor Brands (AOUT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, September 8th. Analysts expect American Outdoor Brands to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. American Outdoor Brands had a positive return on equity of 8.33% and a negative net margin of 26.21%. The firm had revenue of $45.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.13 million. On average, analysts expect American Outdoor Brands to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ AOUT opened at $8.12 on Wednesday. American Outdoor Brands has a 1-year low of $7.10 and a 1-year high of $27.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on American Outdoor Brands from $23.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen dropped their price target on American Outdoor Brands from $23.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. B. Riley raised American Outdoor Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on American Outdoor Brands in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in American Outdoor Brands by 126.4% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 49,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 27,800 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in American Outdoor Brands by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 9,948 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 27,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 33,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. It offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. The company also provides shooting sports accessories products include rests, vaults, and other related accessories; outdoor lifestyle products, such as premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; outdoor cooking products; and camping, survival, and emergency preparedness products.

