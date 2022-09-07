Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH) Price Down 4.1% Over Last Week

Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. One Ampleforth Governance Token coin can now be bought for $4.61 or 0.00023742 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ampleforth Governance Token has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ampleforth Governance Token has a market capitalization of $70.55 million and $5.98 million worth of Ampleforth Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005149 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001730 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002450 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.43 or 0.00851708 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015909 BTC.
About Ampleforth Governance Token
Ampleforth Governance Token’s total supply is 15,297,897 coins. Ampleforth Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @AmpleforthOrg.
Ampleforth Governance Token Coin Trading
