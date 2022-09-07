Amplify High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YYY) Shares Down 0.6%

Shares of Amplify High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YYY – Get Rating) fell 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.61 and last traded at $12.63. 72,971 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 158,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.71.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.77.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YYY. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Amplify High Income ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 113,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amplify High Income ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amplify High Income ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amplify High Income ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amplify High Income ETF by 35.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 7,138 shares in the last quarter.

