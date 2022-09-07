Analysts Set BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) PT at $66.70

BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.70.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BNPQY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of BNP Paribas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Exane BNP Paribas cut their price objective on shares of BNP Paribas from €63.00 ($64.29) to €62.00 ($63.27) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

OTCMKTS:BNPQY opened at $22.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. BNP Paribas has a 1-year low of $20.37 and a 1-year high of $38.48.

BNP Paribas ( OTCMKTS:BNPQY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $13.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.69 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that BNP Paribas will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers corporate and institutional banking services, such as consulting, financing and transaction banking for corporate clients and institutional investors; capital markets investment and financing; securities clearing, and custody services.

