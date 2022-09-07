Analysts Set Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) Target Price at C$59.00

Shares of Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$59.00.

ENB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Enbridge to C$58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Enbridge Price Performance

Shares of ENB opened at C$53.68 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$55.49 and a 200-day moving average price of C$56.22. Enbridge has a fifty-two week low of C$46.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$59.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$108.69 billion and a PE ratio of 22.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.20, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Enbridge Announces Dividend

Enbridge ( TSE:ENB Get Rating ) (NYSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$13.22 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Enbridge will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.41%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 140.66%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

