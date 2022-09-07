Analyzing Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) & First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK)

First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK – Get Rating) and Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for First National Bank Alaska and Pacific Premier Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First National Bank Alaska 0 0 0 0 N/A Pacific Premier Bancorp 0 1 0 1 3.00

Pacific Premier Bancorp has a consensus price target of $40.33, indicating a potential upside of 28.08%. Given Pacific Premier Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Pacific Premier Bancorp is more favorable than First National Bank Alaska.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First National Bank Alaska $174.22 million N/A $58.41 million $18.62 13.69 Pacific Premier Bancorp $804.59 million 3.72 $339.89 million $3.27 9.63

This table compares First National Bank Alaska and Pacific Premier Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Pacific Premier Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than First National Bank Alaska. Pacific Premier Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First National Bank Alaska, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares First National Bank Alaska and Pacific Premier Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First National Bank Alaska N/A 10.63% 1.06% Pacific Premier Bancorp 38.46% 11.07% 1.45%

Risk and Volatility

First National Bank Alaska has a beta of 0.25, meaning that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pacific Premier Bancorp has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.8% of Pacific Premier Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Pacific Premier Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

First National Bank Alaska pays an annual dividend of $12.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Pacific Premier Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. First National Bank Alaska pays out 68.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Pacific Premier Bancorp pays out 40.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Pacific Premier Bancorp has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Summary

Pacific Premier Bancorp beats First National Bank Alaska on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First National Bank Alaska

First National Bank Alaska, a commercial bank, provides various banking products and services for business, industry, and individual customers primarily in Alaska. The company offers savings and checking accounts; money market deposits and safe deposit services; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; and personal, home equity, and construction loans, as well as loans for stability and growth. It also provides cash, trust, investment, and wealth management; bankcard; and escrow and contract collection, and merchant services. In addition, the company offers debit and credit cards, online and mobile banking, and convenience banking services. It operates through 27 branches. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Anchorage, Alaska.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate owner and non-owner-occupied, multifamily, construction and land, franchise real estate secured, small business administration (SBA), and SBA paycheck protection program loans; revolving lines or credit, term loans, seasonal loans, and loans secured by liquid collateral; one-to-four family and home equity lines of credit loans; and savings account secured loans and auto loans. The company also offers cash management, electronic banking, treasury management, and online bill payment services. It operates 61 full-service depository branches located in Arizona, California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

