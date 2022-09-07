Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) Shares Down 0.2%

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$50.52 and last traded at C$51.27. 9,909 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 23,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$51.37.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AND. TD Securities raised their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$51.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$53.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$54.50 to C$59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Andlauer Healthcare Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$57.83.
Andlauer Healthcare Group Trading Down 0.2 %
The company has a market cap of C$2.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$49.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$47.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.38.
About Andlauer Healthcare Group
Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.
Featured Stories
- Broadcom Bounces From Institutional Bottom
- Affirm is the Underdog Starring in a Spaghetti Western
- Is Autozone A Buy Before Earnings Are Released?
- Is There Value in Verizon Shares at These Levels?
- MarketBeat Podcast: Stock Market, Bad News is Good News
Receive News & Ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.