APA (NASDAQ:APA) Stock Price Down 4.5%

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $36.03 and last traded at $36.12. Approximately 51,188 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 7,478,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on APA shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of APA from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of APA from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of APA from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of APA from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of APA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, APA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.13.

Get APA alerts:

APA Stock Down 4.1 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.11, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 3.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On APA

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. APA had a net margin of 32.57% and a return on equity of 622.55%. On average, equities analysts expect that APA Co. will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APA. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its stake in APA by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 10,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in APA by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in APA by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of APA by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of APA by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About APA

(Get Rating)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.