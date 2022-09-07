Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Trading Up 8.2%

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating)’s share price was up 8.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $62.90 and last traded at $62.74. Approximately 91,914 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,196,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on APLS shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.54.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a current ratio of 7.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.03). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 660.59% and a negative return on equity of 272.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.72) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $347,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,032,875. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $347,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,032,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Victoria L. Brown sold 2,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $121,410.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,974 shares in the company, valued at $1,123,830. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 142,289 shares of company stock valued at $8,071,218. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APLS. HC Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the second quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 7,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

Featured Articles

