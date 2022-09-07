Aptus Defined Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:DRSK) Trading Down 0.4%

Aptus Defined Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:DRSK – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.42 and last traded at $26.47. 85,129 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 165,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.57.

Aptus Defined Risk ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DRSK. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Aptus Defined Risk ETF during the first quarter valued at about $8,079,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptus Defined Risk ETF by 438.4% in the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 149,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,935,000 after purchasing an additional 121,888 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aptus Defined Risk ETF in the second quarter worth about $2,129,000. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptus Defined Risk ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,798,000 after purchasing an additional 26,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptus Defined Risk ETF in the second quarter worth about $80,000.

