ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Trading Down 6.1%

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) shares were down 6.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $73.39 and last traded at $74.30. Approximately 6,661 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 186,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ARCB shares. Stephens increased their target price on ArcBest from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on ArcBest to $106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of ArcBest to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on ArcBest to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.44.

ArcBest Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.61.

ArcBest Announces Dividend

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $4.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. ArcBest had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 33.83%. The company’s revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ArcBest Co. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. ArcBest’s payout ratio is 4.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ArcBest news, CEO Judy R. Mcreynolds sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total transaction of $2,219,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,887,676.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ArcBest

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in ArcBest by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,881 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 3.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of ArcBest by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 14,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in ArcBest by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in ArcBest by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ArcBest Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

