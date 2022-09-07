Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Ashtead Group (LON:AHT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by Barclays in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 5,650 ($68.27) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 35.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 4,136 ($49.98) target price on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 4,825 ($58.30) price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 6,100 ($73.71) price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,275 ($63.74).

Ashtead Group Price Performance

Shares of AHT stock traded down GBX 25 ($0.30) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 4,182 ($50.53). The stock had a trading volume of 1,100,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,650. Ashtead Group has a one year low of GBX 3,269 ($39.50) and a one year high of GBX 6,572 ($79.41). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.55, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4,139.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4,329.44. The stock has a market capitalization of £18.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,728.10.

About Ashtead Group

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

