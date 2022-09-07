Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.40-$6.89 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.14 billion-$1.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $977.65 million.

Shares of AZPN stock traded up $2.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $210.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,130. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 4.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.43, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.19. Aspen Technology has a one year low of $122.29 and a one year high of $229.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $199.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.23.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $238.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.17 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Aspen Technology will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital raised their price target on Aspen Technology from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Aspen Technology from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Aspen Technology to $182.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Aspen Technology from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aspen Technology presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $207.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AZPN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Aspen Technology by 41.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Aspen Technology by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Aspen Technology by 7.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 1,331.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 170,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,165,000 after buying an additional 158,420 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology, Inc provides enterprise asset performance management, asset performance monitoring, and asset optimization solutions worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. It serves bulk chemicals, consumer packaged goods, downstream, food and beverage, metals and mining, midstream and LNG, pharmaceuticals, polymers, pulp and paper, specialty chemicals, transportation, upstream, and water and wastewater industries; power generation, transmission, and distribution industries; and engineering, procurement, and construction industries.

