Ä°stanbul BaÅŸakÅŸehir Fan Token Tops One Day Trading Volume of $261,873.00 (IBFK)

Ä°stanbul BaÅŸakÅŸehir Fan Token (IBFK) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 7th. Ä°stanbul BaÅŸakÅŸehir Fan Token has a market cap of $1.13 million and approximately $261,873.00 worth of Ä°stanbul BaÅŸakÅŸehir Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ä°stanbul BaÅŸakÅŸehir Fan Token has traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ä°stanbul BaÅŸakÅŸehir Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for about $1.88 or 0.00009710 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005169 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002456 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.30 or 0.00854297 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015954 BTC.

Ä°stanbul BaÅŸakÅŸehir Fan Token Coin Profile

Ä°stanbul BaÅŸakÅŸehir Fan Token’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 601,261 coins.

Buying and Selling Ä°stanbul BaÅŸakÅŸehir Fan Token

