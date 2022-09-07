Aura Minerals Inc. (TSE:ORA) Insider Acquires C$768,000.00 in Stock

Aura Minerals Inc. (TSE:ORA – Get Rating) insider Northwestern Enterprises Ltd. acquired 96,000 shares of Aura Minerals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$8.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$768,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 37,382,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$299,056,040.

Northwestern Enterprises Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 30th, Northwestern Enterprises Ltd. bought 4,000 shares of Aura Minerals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$8.00 per share, with a total value of C$32,000.00.

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Northwestern Enterprises Ltd. purchased 25,250 shares of Aura Minerals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$8.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$208,287.25.

On Tuesday, June 21st, Northwestern Enterprises Ltd. acquired 20,000 shares of Aura Minerals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$10.14 per share, with a total value of C$202,800.00.

On Friday, June 17th, Northwestern Enterprises Ltd. bought 50,000 shares of Aura Minerals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$10.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$528,510.00.

TSE:ORA opened at C$8.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$611.39 million and a P/E ratio of 13.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$7.77 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.13. Aura Minerals Inc. has a 52 week low of C$6.49 and a 52 week high of C$15.44.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%. Aura Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.56%.

Aura Minerals Inc, a gold and copper production company, focuses on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. The company's producing assets include the San Andres gold mine in Honduras; the Ernesto/Pau-a-Pique gold mine in Brazil; and the Aranzazu copper mine located in Mexico.

