Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Beck Capital Management LLC

Beck Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,484 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 5,563 shares during the period. Beck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $2,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,786,922 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,470,795,000 after purchasing an additional 333,863 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 18.7% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,650,112 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,854,152,000 after buying an additional 1,365,221 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at $1,504,904,000. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,112,980 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,156,529,000 after buying an additional 186,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,566,451 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $999,908,000 after buying an additional 99,362 shares in the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ADSK traded up $5.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $203.75. 20,967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,215,930. The stock has a market cap of $43.98 billion, a PE ratio of 79.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.53. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $163.20 and a one year high of $335.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $200.88 and a 200-day moving average of $200.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 88.57% and a net margin of 11.76%. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Autodesk from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Autodesk from $298.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Autodesk from $440.00 to $335.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Autodesk from $230.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Autodesk from $258.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.20.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $58,019.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,721.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $58,019.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,721.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total value of $7,109,294.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,922,370.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

