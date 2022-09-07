Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.52-$6.71 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.99 billion-$5.04 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.01 billion. Autodesk also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $1.66-$1.72 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Autodesk from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $258.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Autodesk from $230.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $266.20.

ADSK traded up $8.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $206.89. 29,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,215,930. The company has a market cap of $44.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.53. Autodesk has a one year low of $163.20 and a one year high of $335.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $200.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.08. Autodesk had a return on equity of 88.57% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Autodesk’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Autodesk will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $58,019.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,186 shares in the company, valued at $742,721.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $58,019.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,186 shares in the company, valued at $742,721.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total value of $7,109,294.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,922,370.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 508 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 549 shares of the software company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Autodesk by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 635 shares of the software company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

