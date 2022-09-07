Avalaunch (XAVA) One Day Volume Hits $177,513.00

Avalaunch (XAVA) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. Avalaunch has a market cap of $4.96 million and approximately $177,513.00 worth of Avalaunch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Avalaunch coin can currently be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00001767 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Avalaunch has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005179 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001729 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002459 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.47 or 0.00856903 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00016108 BTC.
Avalaunch Coin Profile
Avalaunch’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,538,635 coins. Avalaunch’s official Twitter account is @AvalaunchApp.
Buying and Selling Avalaunch
Receive News & Updates for Avalaunch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalaunch and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.