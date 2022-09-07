Avaware (AVE) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $17,319.00

Avaware (AVE) traded down 37.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 7th. One Avaware coin can now be purchased for $0.0064 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Avaware has a total market capitalization of $25,652.18 and $17,319.00 worth of Avaware was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Avaware has traded 52.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Avaware

Avaware is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Avesta hash hashing algorithm. Avaware’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Avaware’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Avaware Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avesta is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using Avesta hash as its algorithm. Avesta´s blockchain is customized to work directly with Point-of-Sales and also allows public mining on any device. It is a cryptocurrency tailor-made for Point-of-Sales and direct payments into payment processors. It also features a 2-factor mandatory security, account recovery, coin inheritance, smart contract UI, debit card and a mobile payment platform. testnet blockexplorer:https://explorer.avesta.io/ “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avaware directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avaware should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avaware using one of the exchanges listed above.

