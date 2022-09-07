B. Riley Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Sportsman’s Warehouse in a report issued on Friday, September 2nd. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.10 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.32. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sportsman’s Warehouse’s current full-year earnings is $1.11 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Sportsman’s Warehouse’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $351.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Stock Up 3.3 %

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SPWH. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SPWH opened at $9.01 on Monday. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 12 month low of $7.75 and a 12 month high of $17.95. The company has a market cap of $397.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.21.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Riley Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 14.0% during the second quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 257,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 31,633 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the second quarter valued at approximately $574,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 5.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,161,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,138,000 after purchasing an additional 56,655 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC grew its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 122.1% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 133,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 73,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. grew its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 66.7% during the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

