Bakkavor Group’s (BAKK) Not Rated Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “not rated” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Bakkavor Group from GBX 125 ($1.51) to GBX 110 ($1.33) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.

Bakkavor Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON BAKK traded up GBX 1.10 ($0.01) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 91.10 ($1.10). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,598. Bakkavor Group has a 1-year low of GBX 77.90 ($0.94) and a 1-year high of GBX 141 ($1.70). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 92.16 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 102.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.24, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of £527.86 million and a P/E ratio of 911.00.

Bakkavor Group Company Profile

Bakkavor Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, prepares and markets fresh prepared foods in the United Kingdom, the United States, and China. It offers meals, pizzas and breads, desserts, salads, soups and sauces, dips, food-to-go products, fresh cut salads, sandwiches and wraps, and bakery products.

