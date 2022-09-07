Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $16.66

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.66 and last traded at $16.70, with a volume of 5886 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Banc of California to $22.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th.

Banc of California Trading Down 1.3 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.33.

Banc of California Announces Dividend

Banc of California ( NYSE:BANC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $85.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.95 million. Banc of California had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Banc of California, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.91%.

Institutional Trading of Banc of California

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Banc of California in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Banc of California by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its stake in Banc of California by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 462,379 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,952,000 after buying an additional 34,960 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Banc of California by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 50,784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP grew its stake in Banc of California by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 494,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,583,000 after buying an additional 102,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

