Bank of Hawaii Has $1.02 Million Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Bank of Hawaii increased its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,020 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,629,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 12,323.7% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,174,865 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $641,926,000 after buying an additional 3,149,310 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 2,015 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 12,043 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,435,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 256,728 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $53,781,000 after buying an additional 4,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on LOW. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $247.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $217.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.05.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $2.86 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $195.82. The company had a trading volume of 62,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,669,199. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.12 and a 52 week high of $263.31. The stock has a market cap of $121.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $192.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.72.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 155.26%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total transaction of $2,521,205.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at $5,696,882.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.