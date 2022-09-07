Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.10-$0.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.35. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Bath & Body Works also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.70-$3.00 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BBWI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $41.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works to $48.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $53.05.

Shares of Bath & Body Works stock traded up $1.10 on Wednesday, hitting $38.41. 125,306 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,010,151. The company has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.77. Bath & Body Works has a 12-month low of $25.75 and a 12-month high of $82.00.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 12.31% and a negative return on equity of 57.40%. Bath & Body Works’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Bath & Body Works will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.22%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the first quarter worth approximately $84,383,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 34.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,830,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,321,000 after acquiring an additional 726,384 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 95.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,112,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,181,000 after acquiring an additional 544,210 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 26.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,584,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,561,000 after acquiring an additional 538,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 8.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,364,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,326,000 after acquiring an additional 484,674 shares during the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

