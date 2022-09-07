BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) is Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Bruderman Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 48.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 33,569 shares during the quarter. BCE makes up about 3.0% of Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $2,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BCE. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BCE in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in BCE by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in BCE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in BCE by 568.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in BCE by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. 43.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
BCE Price Performance
BCE traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,528. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. BCE Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.25 and a twelve month high of $59.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.49.
BCE Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.719 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 114.06%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts recently weighed in on BCE shares. Scotiabank lifted their price target on BCE from C$68.50 to C$69.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on BCE from C$70.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on BCE from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BCE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.10.
About BCE
BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BCE (BCE)
- REV Group Has A Deep Moat In The World Of EVs
- Is G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. A Value Trap?
- Bank Of America Sees Upside In These 2 European Alcohol Stocks
- 3 Low Beta Defensive Stocks for a Tough Market
- It Could Be a September to Remember for These 3 Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE).
Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.