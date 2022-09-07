BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) is Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Bruderman Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 48.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 33,569 shares during the quarter. BCE makes up about 3.0% of Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $2,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BCE. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BCE in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in BCE by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in BCE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in BCE by 568.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in BCE by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. 43.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BCE alerts:

BCE Price Performance

BCE traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,528. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. BCE Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.25 and a twelve month high of $59.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.49.

BCE Increases Dividend

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.719 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 114.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BCE shares. Scotiabank lifted their price target on BCE from C$68.50 to C$69.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on BCE from C$70.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on BCE from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BCE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.10.

About BCE

(Get Rating)

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE).

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.