Bear Creek Mining (CVE:BCM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.64

Bear Creek Mining Co. (CVE:BCM – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.64 and last traded at C$0.65, with a volume of 48691 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.66.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BCM shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Bear Creek Mining from C$2.70 to C$1.60 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Bear Creek Mining from C$3.35 to C$2.15 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 8.15 and a quick ratio of 8.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$99.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.80 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.98.
Bear Creek Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Corani property that consists of 13 mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,500 hectares located to the southeast of Cusco, Peru.
