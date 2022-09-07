Bear Creek Mining (CVE:BCM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.64

Bear Creek Mining Co. (CVE:BCM – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.64 and last traded at C$0.65, with a volume of 48691 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BCM shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Bear Creek Mining from C$2.70 to C$1.60 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Bear Creek Mining from C$3.35 to C$2.15 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Get Bear Creek Mining alerts:

Bear Creek Mining Trading Down 1.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 8.15 and a quick ratio of 8.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$99.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.80 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.98.

About Bear Creek Mining

Bear Creek Mining ( CVE:BCM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$12.87 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bear Creek Mining Co. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Bear Creek Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Corani property that consists of 13 mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,500 hectares located to the southeast of Cusco, Peru.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bear Creek Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bear Creek Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.