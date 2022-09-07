Beck Capital Management LLC Has $1.20 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Beck Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. Beck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $292,000. Boston Financial Mangement LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,348,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of SPLV stock traded up $1.02 on Wednesday, hitting $64.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,659,121. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.16 and a fifty-two week high of $69.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.33.

