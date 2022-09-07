Beck Capital Management LLC Has $3.22 Million Stake in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Beck Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 197,194 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Beck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Global Medical REIT were worth $3,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Global Medical REIT during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT in the first quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 17.5% in the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 8,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Medical REIT alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GMRE. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Global Medical REIT from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of Global Medical REIT to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Global Medical REIT Trading Down 0.2 %

Global Medical REIT Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:GMRE traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.62. 3,242 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,133. The stock has a market capitalization of $695.82 million, a PE ratio of 55.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a one year low of $10.50 and a one year high of $18.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is currently 442.13%.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.