Beck Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG)

Beck Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Get Rating) by 63.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,473 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,716 shares during the quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC owned 0.18% of Global X Cybersecurity ETF worth $2,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,186,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,289,000 after purchasing an additional 603,889 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 5,411.1% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 432,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,593,000 after buying an additional 424,774 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD raised its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 108.6% during the first quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 791,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,681,000 after purchasing an additional 412,130 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,740,000. Finally, Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management raised its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 2,235,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,223,000 after purchasing an additional 273,000 shares during the period.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

Global X Cybersecurity ETF stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 648 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,463. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.90. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $23.51 and a twelve month high of $35.10.

