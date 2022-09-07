Beck Capital Management LLC Invests $3.70 Million in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Beck Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 137,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,699,000. Coterra Energy makes up approximately 1.1% of Beck Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTRA. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth $1,802,238,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth $613,990,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth $510,135,000. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. bought a new position in Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at $261,774,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at $229,251,000. 93.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTRA stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.00. The company had a trading volume of 264,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,138,095. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.06. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.59 and a 52-week high of $36.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 41.04% and a return on equity of 28.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.67%.

Several research firms have commented on CTRA. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

