Beck Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Beck Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 39.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,085 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 22,049 shares during the quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Norges Bank bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,184,424,000. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 32,397,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,982,114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,807,202 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 149.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,534,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $539,651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915,876 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 134.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,313,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $386,314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,815,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,322,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441,825 shares during the last quarter. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE XOM traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $93.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 596,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,720,035. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $52.96 and a 12 month high of $105.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.09. The company has a market cap of $391.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.40. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 960,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 960,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,635,870. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at $2,635,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. HSBC raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.74.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

