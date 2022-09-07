Beck Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.64 Million Investment in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Beck Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 28,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,637,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its stake in Corteva by 402.9% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in Corteva during the first quarter worth about $28,000. CKW Financial Group boosted its stake in Corteva by 1,083.7% during the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Corteva by 106.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. 79.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CTVA shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Corteva has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.21.

NYSE:CTVA traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.57. The stock had a trading volume of 52,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,321,277. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.75. The company has a market capitalization of $44.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.68. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.72 and a twelve month high of $64.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. Corteva had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.32%.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

