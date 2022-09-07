Beck Capital Management LLC Makes New $2.02 Million Investment in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Beck Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 34,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,015,000. Beck Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 243.9% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,372,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000.

Get ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF alerts:

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

HACK stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.91. The company had a trading volume of 882 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,152. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.14. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 1-year low of $43.20 and a 1-year high of $67.97.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.