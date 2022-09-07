Beck Capital Management LLC Purchases 4,875 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Beck Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,875 shares during the period. Chart Industries comprises approximately 1.5% of Beck Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Beck Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Chart Industries worth $5,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GTLS. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Chart Industries by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 583,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,310,000 after buying an additional 81,682 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Chart Industries by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,401,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Chart Industries by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 69,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,884,000 after buying an additional 19,080 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Chart Industries by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Chart Industries by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 83,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,533,000 after buying an additional 8,959 shares in the last quarter.

Chart Industries Stock Up 5.2 %

NYSE GTLS traded up $9.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $195.64. 12,363 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,390. The company’s 50-day moving average is $189.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.39. Chart Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $108.29 and a one year high of $214.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.72 and a beta of 1.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 3.42%. The business had revenue of $404.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.17 million. On average, analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GTLS. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Chart Industries from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Chart Industries from $225.00 to $243.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen boosted their price objective on Chart Industries from $195.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Chart Industries from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Chart Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.60.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

