Beck Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE)

Beck Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 279,366 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,090 shares during the quarter. Costamare makes up approximately 1.5% of Beck Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Beck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costamare were worth $4,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Costamare by 149.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 77,069 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 46,200 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Costamare by 30.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 269,738 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,599,000 after acquiring an additional 62,480 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Costamare by 106.4% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 53,944 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 27,809 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Costamare during the first quarter worth approximately $341,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in Costamare by 4.2% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 292,638 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,989,000 after acquiring an additional 11,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.08% of the company’s stock.

CMRE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Costamare in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Costamare from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Costamare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Costamare stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.54. 15,961 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,546. Costamare Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.24 and a 1 year high of $18.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 20th. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.62%.

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, it had a fleet of 76 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 557,400 twenty-foot equivalent units and 45 dry bulk vessels with a total capacity of approximately 2,435,500 DWT. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

