Beck Capital Management LLC Takes Position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG)

Beck Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 77,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,895,000. Beck Capital Management LLC owned 0.26% of First Trust Natural Gas ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $565,000. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 129.4% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 104,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 58,675 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 27,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 456,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,132,000 after purchasing an additional 104,128 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc acquired a new position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $224,000.

First Trust Natural Gas ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FCG traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,753,901. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a 1-year low of $14.12 and a 1-year high of $31.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.33.

About First Trust Natural Gas ETF

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

