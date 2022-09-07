Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) is Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc.’s Largest Position

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,608,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 415,879 shares during the quarter. Berry Global Group accounts for approximately 13.4% of Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. owned 4.88% of Berry Global Group worth $383,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 689.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,051,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,168,000 after buying an additional 2,665,299 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Berry Global Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,038,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,414,000 after purchasing an additional 67,217 shares in the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp increased its position in Berry Global Group by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 1,882,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,120,000 after purchasing an additional 353,100 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Berry Global Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,798,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,268,000 after purchasing an additional 49,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Berry Global Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,740,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,441,000 after purchasing an additional 35,888 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BERY traded up $1.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.78. The stock had a trading volume of 19,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,819. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a one year low of $50.10 and a one year high of $74.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.09. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 29.95% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Berry Global Group news, CEO Tom Salmon sold 24,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $387,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,088. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BERY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Berry Global Group to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised Berry Global Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com raised Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Berry Global Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.56.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

Featured Articles

