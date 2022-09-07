Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) is Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc.’s Largest Position

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,608,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 415,879 shares during the quarter. Berry Global Group accounts for approximately 13.4% of Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. owned 4.88% of Berry Global Group worth $383,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 689.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,051,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,168,000 after buying an additional 2,665,299 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Berry Global Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,038,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,414,000 after purchasing an additional 67,217 shares in the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp increased its position in Berry Global Group by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 1,882,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,120,000 after purchasing an additional 353,100 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Berry Global Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,798,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,268,000 after purchasing an additional 49,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Berry Global Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,740,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,441,000 after purchasing an additional 35,888 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE BERY traded up $1.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.78. The stock had a trading volume of 19,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,819. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a one year low of $50.10 and a one year high of $74.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.09.
In other Berry Global Group news, CEO Tom Salmon sold 24,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $387,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,088. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
BERY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Berry Global Group to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised Berry Global Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com raised Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Berry Global Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.56.
Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.
