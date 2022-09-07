Binamon (BMON) Price Reaches $0.0160 on Top Exchanges

Binamon (BMON) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 7th. One Binamon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0160 or 0.00000083 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Binamon has traded down 4% against the dollar. Binamon has a market capitalization of $1.85 million and $91,907.00 worth of Binamon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005190 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001738 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002472 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.49 or 0.00858816 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00016040 BTC.
About Binamon
Binamon’s total supply is 231,713,307 coins and its circulating supply is 115,453,949 coins. Binamon’s official Twitter account is @binamonok.
Binamon Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Binamon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binamon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.