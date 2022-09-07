BioForce Nanosciences (OTCMKTS:BFNH) Shares Down 1.5%

BioForce Nanosciences Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BFNH – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.68 and last traded at $2.68. Approximately 640 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 2,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.72.

BioForce Nanosciences Stock Down 1.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $40.93 million, a P/E ratio of -268.00 and a beta of -1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.87.

About BioForce Nanosciences

(Get Rating)

BioForce Nanosciences Holdings, Inc focuses on providing natural vitamins, minerals, other nutritional supplements, powders, and beverages for individuals in various age ranges. The company offers private label products with distributors and manufacturing providers. It sells its nutrition supplements to retailers, sporting goods retailers, supermarkets, and mass merchandisers under the BioForce Eclipse brand, as well as through online and telemarketing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BioForce Nanosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioForce Nanosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.