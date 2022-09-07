Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Price Down 2.4% Over Last Week (BCUG)

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (BCUG) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 7th. During the last week, Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000692 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has a market cap of $181,986.97 and $25,916.00 worth of Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005240 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18,974.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004352 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005389 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005237 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002680 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.75 or 0.00134904 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00036313 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023190 BTC.

About Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance is a coin. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2021. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s total supply is 1,522,142 coins and its circulating supply is 1,377,892 coins. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s official Twitter account is @BlockchainCutie.

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockchain Cuties Universe is a multi-blockchain game that offers complex DeFi + NFT mechanics which deliver true “Play2Earn” concept and aligns incentives of game developers, players, traders and community veterans. Players earn $BCUG by trading Cuties and items on the market, burning resources and Magic Dust in crafting and unlocking achievements.Farmed token distribution happens weekly. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.