Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) Shares Bought by Wolf Hill Capital Management LP

Wolf Hill Capital Management LP raised its position in Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN – Get Rating) by 96.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,169,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,554,430 shares during the quarter. Blue Apron comprises 2.8% of Wolf Hill Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP owned 0.10% of Blue Apron worth $12,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Blue Apron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Blue Apron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Blue Apron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Apron by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Apron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000.

In related news, CEO Linda Findley sold 9,915 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total transaction of $59,192.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 208,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,245,198.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 22,761 shares of company stock worth $135,883 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Blue Apron from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Blue Apron in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Blue Apron in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Blue Apron stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.32. The company had a trading volume of 74,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,430,685. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.02. Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.27 and a twelve month high of $12.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $219.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of -3.08.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.14. Blue Apron had a negative net margin of 25.21% and a negative return on equity of 211.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.76) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes with fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce market that provides cooking tools, utensils, pantry items, and other products. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals.

