B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $16.39

Shares of B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.39 and last traded at $16.69, with a volume of 24305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.86.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BMRRY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised B&M European Value Retail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 560 ($6.77) to GBX 385 ($4.65) in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 630 ($7.61) to GBX 460 ($5.56) in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of B&M European Value Retail from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of B&M European Value Retail from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $530.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.43.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a $0.4402 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of 701 stores under the B&M brand, and 311 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands in the United Kingdom; and 107 stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides employment and property management services.

